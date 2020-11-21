Virginia blows out Abilene Christian, but suffers critical injuries

The lead quickly grew in the opening moments of the second half, when the Wahoos ran a quick toss play to Keytaon Thompson, who turned the short pass into a 56-yard touchdown. Two minutes later, Thompson took the ball, rolled left and flipped it to Armstrong who then launched a 52-yard touchdown pass to Ra’Shaun Henry on a trick play that fooled the Wildcats.

With the touchdown, Henry maintained his trend of only catching touchdowns for Virginia. All three of his catches since joining the Wahoos as a graduate transfer have gone for touchdowns. Saturday’s score put UVa up 42-7 with 9:06 left in the third quarter.

As the lead grew, so did the list of injuries.

Amos went down on a special teams play, slowly leaving the field and not returning to the game. He favored his right leg as he limped off the field.

UVa avoided other devastating injuries as it quickly turned to players well down the depth chart to close out the game. The Cavaliers added their final offensive score on a two-yard pass from Lindell Stone to freshman wide receiver Demick Starling.