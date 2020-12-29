Virginia begins ACC play against efficient Notre Dame offense

Kihei Clark scored 19 points against the Zags, but also committed six turnovers. He’s an important part of the squad, but he’s yet to play as consistently as needed for UVa’s offense to reach its ideal version.

“Six turnovers, you’re not going to win if your point guard and your leader has that,” Clark said. “I don’t think I played that well. I had 19 points, but the six turnovers are no good. I think that cancels out my offensive games."

Clark has been in and out of the starting lineup this year, playing in several different rotations as the coaching staff tries to toy with a few lineups.

“I think I’m just trying to find myself in the role of the team this year,” Clark said. “I got a lot of pieces around me, so just trying to get them going, I think we’re all just trying to get to know each other and playing on the court.”

While not knowing its rotation may seem like a concern, UVa’s depth is an asset, especially against a Notre Dame team that relies heavily on its starting lineup.

The Cavaliers likely have an advantage in the post and on the wing. Jay Huff, who played fewer than 15 minutes against Gonzaga due to foul trouble, figures to be an important part of Virginia’s path to ACC success.