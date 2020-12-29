Virginia begins ACC play against efficient Notre Dame offense

The last time Virginia took the court, it allowed 98 points and 60% shooting in a loss to No. 1 Gonzaga. Wednesday’s test against Notre Dame is easier, but the Fighting Irish will certainly challenge the Cavaliers' inconsistent defense.
Prentiss Hubb leads a group of five Notre Dame players averaging at least 10 points per game while shooting 34% or better from the 3-point line. While the Fighting Irish only go about seven players deep on their bench, they stress opposing defenses with big man Nate Laszewski and guards such as Hubb, Dane Goodwin, Cormac Ryan and Trey Wertz.
It’ll be a good challenge for a UVa team coming off an embarrassing defensive showing.
“We didn’t have a place in that game today,” head coach Tony Bennett said after losing to Gonzaga on Saturday. “We didn’t. We couldn’t stop them for consecutive times and make them earn.”
Virginia (4-2) needs to make Notre Dame earn its baskets in Wednesday’s ACC opener. While the Fighting Irish are just 3-4 on the year, they’ve faced Michigan State, Ohio State, Kentucky, Duke and Purdue.
Bennett’s team is far from battle tested. The Wahoos played No. 1 Gonzaga after five games against mediocre mid-major foes, leaving Bennett scrambling to figure out rotations as players try to figure out where they fit into the puzzle.
Kihei Clark scored 19 points against the Zags, but also committed six turnovers. He’s an important part of the squad, but he’s yet to play as consistently as needed for UVa’s offense to reach its ideal version.
“Six turnovers, you’re not going to win if your point guard and your leader has that,” Clark said. “I don’t think I played that well. I had 19 points, but the six turnovers are no good. I think that cancels out my offensive games."
Clark has been in and out of the starting lineup this year, playing in several different rotations as the coaching staff tries to toy with a few lineups.
“I think I’m just trying to find myself in the role of the team this year,” Clark said. “I got a lot of pieces around me, so just trying to get them going, I think we’re all just trying to get to know each other and playing on the court.”
While not knowing its rotation may seem like a concern, UVa’s depth is an asset, especially against a Notre Dame team that relies heavily on its starting lineup.
The Cavaliers likely have an advantage in the post and on the wing. Jay Huff, who played fewer than 15 minutes against Gonzaga due to foul trouble, figures to be an important part of Virginia’s path to ACC success.
The center is averaging 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in just over 20 minutes per game this season. When on the court, he’s one of the most efficient players in college basketball.
Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy give UVa elite scoring ability along the wing.
It’s the defense that needs to improve for UVa to find success in the ACC and against Notre Dame.
Bennett’s program prides itself on quality defense. It’s been inconsistent this season, looking phenomenal against William & Mary and porous against Gonzaga. The game-to-game consistency lacks.
To reach its potential in the ACC, Virginia needs better defensive effort and performance. The first conference test is stiff, with Notre Dame’s offense being one of the more efficient and dynamic in the league.
After a poor showing against Gonzaga Virginia is anxious to return to the court, hoping to play better defense this time out.
“This was important but painful,” Bennett said after losing to the Zags. “I wish it wasn’t as poor a showing as it was, but sometimes you have to be able to know who we are, where are we really at, and again, I know Gonzaga’s great, but we made them even look better than great tonight. That was discouraging, but this is now where you say, ‘Alright, will we grow from it? Will we stay unified?’ And come back ready the next time.”