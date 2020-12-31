Virginia basketball notebook: With no fans, Cavaliers bring their own noise

With 2:55 to go and the Cavaliers leading 57-53, Clark posted up Notre Dame guard Cormac Ryan, who is 6-5. Despite being half a foot shorter than his defender, Clark attacked the rim and scored on a left-handed lay-up as he was fouled by Ryan. Clark hit the ensuing free throw to complete the three-point play and give Virginia a seven-point lead.

“I was just trying to pick my spots in the offense,” Clark said. “When we’re in [the] three-game [offensive set], we got two guys on the wing and me. Sam [Hauser] and Jay [Huff] are moving around. You can get catches anywhere in the middle, whether it's up top or in the post. Once I get in a post, I just take my time and I'm just trying to work on it. We work on it a lot in practice, something that we worked on in the past, so we call it the playmaker spot.”

Clark shined in the playmaker spot Wednesday night, finishing with a team-high 19 points and five assists. The junior has led Virginia in scoring in each of the past two games.

“He was aggressive,” Bennett said of Clark. “And at times we threw it to him in the post and he can make some plays, whether it's for himself or create for others, so I like that.”

Foul trouble