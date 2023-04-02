The No. 5 Virginia baseball team saw its seven-game winning streak snapped late Saturday night with a 12-10 loss to Virginia Tech at Atlantic Union Bank Park in Blacksburg.

With the win, the Hokies (16-10, 3-8 ACC) evened the three-game ACC series, which concludes on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech’s early offense proved to be the difference in the game. The Hokies scored all 12 of their runs in the first five innings. Virginia (24-3, 8-3 ACC) made a late rally, scoring four ninth inning runs to get within striking distance. The Cavaliers had the potential tying run at the plate, but could not complete the comeback.

Virginia Tech’s Jonah Hurney recorded the final three outs for his second save of the year.

Ethan O’Donnell had his second four-hit game of the season after a 4-for-5 effort at the plate on Saturday. In the first two games of the series against Virginia Tech, O’Donnell is 6-for-9 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Junior Jake Gelof hit his ninth home run of the season and 34th of his career to move into sole possession of fourth place on UVa’s all-time home run list. Gelof has homered in eight-straight ACC series dating back to last season.

Virginia will try to get back on track in Sunday's series finale. The Cavaliers will have right-hander Jack O’Connor (2-1) on the mound and he will be opposed by Anthony Arguelles (0-1).