Virginia baseball team's season ends with late-night loss to Texas in College World Series

Texas struck first Thursday, scoring in the second inning. Redshirt sophomore Ivan Melendez opened the inning with a double and eventually scored on an RBI single to left field from Douglas Hodo III.

Virginia’s Mike Vasil limited the damage, using a strikeout to strand runners on second and third to keep UVa within one.

The Longhorns added a second run in the fifth inning, when Eric Kennedy came around to score on a wild pitch. Kennedy started the scoring chance with a one-out single.

Trailing 2-0 entering the middle of the fifth didn’t faze Virginia, which has been stellar offensively late in postseason games. The Cavaliers put two in the scoreboard in the fifth.

With Logan Michaels on first base after a walk, sophomore Chris Newell delivered his second home run in as many games. His no-doubt moon shot over the right-field wall knotted the game at 2-2 and gave UVa’s dugout a much-needed energy boost.

Vasil ended the top of the sixth with a strikeout and celebrated in style. He pretended to sheath a sword, drawing some applause from the crowd for both the strikeout and the celebration. Vasil tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing just two runs and striking out eight.