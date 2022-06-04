Virginia baseball team's rally falls short against East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. — There was no cooling college baseball’s hottest team on this night.

Not in front of their rowdy record crowd, not after falling behind against their ace and not with East Carolina responding the way it did when its advantage was cut into.

No matter how hard, tireless and relentless Virginia's comeback effort was.

Pirates left-hander C.J. Mayhue yielded only three hits over five innings to set the tone, and top-seeded ECU bested No. 2-seed Virginia, 4-2, on Saturday night to advance to Sunday’s Greenville Regional championship and send the 5,603 purple-and-yellow-clad bunch in attendance at Clark-LeClair Stadium home happy.

The Cavaliers (39-18) will play on Sunday at 1 p.m. in an elimination bout against Coastal Carolina with the winner advancing to take on the Pirates (44-18), who earned their 20th consecutive victory by beating UVa.

ECU jumped ahead early, too, on first baseman Josh Moylan’s two-run blast deep over the right-field fence in the second inning to inject an already lively group of spectators — the most ever at a game in Pirates history — with more energy. The inning began building when Cavaliers shortstop Griff O’Ferrall’s throwing error allowed ECU’s Jacob Jenkins-Cowart to reach to open the frame. Two batters later, Moylan took UVa starter Brian Gursky’s first-pitch fastball and launched it.

Mayhue didn’t give in after being handed a lead, either. From the first inning into the fourth, Mayhue (5-1) retired 10 straight Cavaliers.

It wasn’t until UVa junior center fielder Chris Newell smacked a line-drive solo homer to straightaway center in the visiting fifth that the Hoos were able to cut into the Pirates’ advantage and momentarily quiet the, at times, deafening crowd. But on the first pitch in the bottom half of the frame, they were brought back to their feet thanks to Justin Wilcoxen’s long ball against Gursky (7-3), who provided the Cavaliers 5.2 innings for a quality start.

Gursky worked in and out of trouble at times and struck out two while giving up only two earned runs to keep the Hoos in it.

UVa managed to lessen the deficit to 3-2 in the seventh after Kyle Teel walked and Casey Saucke doubled before Ethan Anderson’s RBI ground out pushed Teel home.

That margin didn’t last, though. East Carolina added an insurance run in the home seventh and reliever Carter Spivey — the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year this season — worked around an error in the eighth by getting Jake Gelof to fly out to center after a seven-pitch at bat.

And in the ninth, Teel and Saucke again put UVa in position to score. Back-to-back singles against Spivey forced ECU skipper Cliff Godwin to turn away from the accomplished Spivey and insert Zach Agnos, who walked Ethan Anderson to load the bases.

Then, Agnos settled and struck out Newell and Max Cotier to finish off the game.

