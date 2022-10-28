Virginia baseball team's last trip to Greenville left Jake Berry motivated to get better during the offseason

So much of his offseason has been shaped by what happened the last time Virginia left-hander Jake Berry visited Clark-LeClair Stadium.

And on Saturday, he and the Hoos return there to conclude their fall schedule with an exhibition against East Carolina.

“I can’t really talk for anyone else about going back to Greenville,” Berry said, “but I know it’s going to be a little bittersweet for me. That was a tough way to end your season last year, and I know it definitely didn’t end how I wanted it to.”

The 6-foot-10, 235-pounder started and fired four scoreless innings while striking out four in an elimination tilt against Coastal Carolina at the Greenville Regional this past June. Berry — staked to a 6-0 advantage built on a pair of homers by teammate Jake Gelof — appeared destined to pitch the Cavaliers past the Chanticleers and give them another crack at ECU. But everything unraveled for him and the Hoos in the fifth inning.

He walked three hitters and yielded a single in the frame ahead of being removed and watching the UVa bullpen fail to hold the lead. Coastal Carolina scored three in the fifth and three more in the sixth to tie the contest before ultimately taking the bout in walk-off fashion in the ninth.

Berry saw his shot at a postseason victory evaporate due to one tough beginning to an inning.

“But I think that’s something I did a really good job of this summer,” said Berry, who spent the months after UVa’s gut-wrenching loss dazzling for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod Baseball League. Over eight games and five starts with Hyannis, he logged a 3-0 mark with a 2.93 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 27.2 innings.

“I didn’t really have any big innings and I managed the game a lot better,” Berry said. “And that’s something I want to continue to improve on this spring.”

Said 20th-year UVa skipper Brian O’Connor about his most experienced returning pitcher: “That was a tough ending to your season as a team and then as an individual, so I know he wanted to take that as a little bit of fuel and he did that this summer.

“He went up to the Cape and it was a terrific learning experience for him,” O’Connor continued. “And the plan was for him not to stay the entire time, but he was doing such a great job and learning so much that he continued to develop … and he’s had a really nice fall.”

Berry won’t pitch Saturday against the Pirates. O’Connor said the Hoos shut him down about a week ago because of the workload he had for the Cavaliers in the spring and Hyannis in June and July.

Berry said his time with Hyannis was some of the most fun he’s ever had and that he enjoyed rooming with and pitching alongside former UVa closer Brandon Neeck, who pitched for Hyannis before being selected in the ninth round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I really worked on just taking things one pitch at a time,” Berry said. “I worked on my slider and breaking ball a lot up there, and I feel like I improved that a lot there. I pitched a lot better against lefties this summer than I did during the season and it was in large part because of that pitch being more consistent and moving a little bit better. And that’s something I’ve taken into the fall and I’ve been doing a good job of.”

Since returning from Hyannis, Berry has attempted to put himself in position to earn a spot in UVa’s starting rotation come spring. O’Connor said because of the large number of newcomers to the pitching staff, he anticipates he’ll be determining roles for pitchers into the regular season.

New pitchers include right-hander Nick Parker (Coastal Carolina), right-hander Brian Edgington (Elon) and left-hander Connelly Early (Army) as well as freshmen right-hander Jack O’Connor and left-hander Bradley Hodges. Brian O’Connor said Early, the 2022 Patriot League Pitcher of the Year who threw six innings of two-run ball versus Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional, will start for UVa against ECU on Saturday.

In addition to Berry, notable returning pitchers for O’Connor include lefty Luke Schauer, who missed most of this past spring with injury, as well as lefty Matthew Buchanan and right-hander Jay Woolfolk. Woolfolk, of course, is currently fulfilling his football obligations as the backup quarterback for UVa.

“Just from a pitching standpoint, we’ve really got to figure out what the pieces are that fit together,” O’Connor said. “Who are going to be the starters? Who is going to be the closer? What’s Jay Woolfolk’s role going to be? Those are just going to have to wait to play out.”

Last season, Berry began the year in the bullpen, but was promoted midway through and primarily pitched as the Sunday starter during ACC play. In a win against Wake Forest, he showed off his potential, throwing five hitless innings and striking out a career-high nine batters.

For the year, he was 5-3 with a 4.79 ERA with wins also against George Washington, Rider, Georgia Tech and North Carolina. And those came before he obtained the knowledge and experience, he possesses now.

“I just did a much better job of taking it one pitch at a time this summer instead of trying to do too much,” Berry said, “and I think that’s the biggest thing I learned.”

In regard to Saturday, he added: “It’ll definitely be interesting going back, but I’m excited, too, to go see it again, and hopefully we can have some better results than we did in June.”

UVa split a pair of scrimmages last weekend at home against Maryland, and O’Connor said he was really happy with the way his Cavaliers played. He noted over 14 innings of action, they made only one error in the field while the pitching staff walked just four and his core of returning position players — Gelof, catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Casey Saucke and shortstop Griff O’Ferrall — swung the bat well.

“We’ve grown throughout the fall, like where we’re at and looking forward to seeing the guys on Saturday finish it off,” O’Connor said.