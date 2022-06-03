Virginia baseball team's bats roar back to life in NCAA Tournament win over Coastal Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. — He was steadfast in his belief on Thursday that Virginia’s offense could find its groove again at the Greenville Regional.

“It’s all about short-term memory,” Cavaliers catcher Kyle Teel said then standing outside the dugout after the Hoos’ pre-regional workout at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

On Friday, Teel and second-seeded UVa made good on his forecast.

The Cavaliers tallied 11 hits in a 7-2 win over No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina to open their postseason in style.

They advance in the winner’s bracket to meet host and top-seed East Carolina on Saturday at 7 p.m., while Coastal Carolina will play No. 4-seed Coppin State in an elimination contest at 1 p.m. ECU knocked off Coppin State earlier on Friday.

Teel’s two-out, two-run double — a fly ball off the base of the wall in left-center field — put the Hoos ahead, 3-2, in the third inning and they never looked back. Teel’s third-inning knock, which gave him a multi-RBI performance for the first time since April 24, was just part of the four-run third.

In his first NCAA postseason game, freshman Casey Saucke followed Teel with an RBI line-drive single to left. And earlier in the inning, Jake Gelof’s fielder’s choice sent Justin Rubin, who started the rally with a single to right, home.

Both Saucke and Gelof drove in multiple runs against Coastal Carolina starter Reid VanScoter. During a three-run fifth, Gelof registered his second RBI on a bloop single to center and Saucke doubled down the left-field line to score Gelof.

Gelof finished 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.

The six earned runs allowed by VanScoter, this season’s Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year, were the most he allowed in any start during the campaign. UVa struck out only three times, too, against the Chanticleers’ left-handed ace and those tied for the fewest punch outs he’s had in any start this year.

Not a bad result for the Cavaliers, who going into Friday had scored three or fewer runs in four of their last five games.

On the other end of the spectrum, UVa lefty Nate Savino was sharp from the get-go and navigated Coastal Carolina’s lineup to produce the first six-inning start for a UVa starter since April 30.

Savino located his fastball well and worked both corners of the plate during his 6.1 innings in which he yielded two runs — both were unearned — and struck out four. The Chanticleers jumped out to a 2-0 lead against him in the second after two errors by UVa infielders on consecutive plays enabled Coastal to take the initial edge.

After those mistakes, though, the Hoos were better and played with the urgency they displayed earlier in the spring.

The defense improved to help Savino and secure the victory.

Saucke lunged over the fence in foul territory to haul in a grab in the third. Left fielder Alex Tappen made diving stabs to end the fifth and the eighth, and Gelof, who committed one of the two errors in the second, dove to field a ground ball before stepping on third base for a force out to end a bases-loaded threat in the seventh.

Relievers Jay Woolfolk and Matt Wyatt threw the final 2.2 innings for the Cavaliers.

