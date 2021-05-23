Virginia baseball team's ACC Tournament schedule revealed

The Virginia baseball team will open its ACC Tournament slate against in-state rival Virginia Tech on Tuesday at 3 p.m. On Friday, the Wahoos will square off with top-seeded Notre Dame at 11 a.m. in the third and final game for Pool A.

All games will take place at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina. Regional Sports Networks will air the matchups in pool play, and games can also be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

Brian O’Connor’s team earned the No. 8 seed for the ACC Tournament after a strong finish to the regular season. Virginia won 14 of its final 20 ACC games to end the year with an 18-18 mark in conference play. The No. 8 seed put the Cavaliers in Pool A with Virginia Tech and Notre Dame.

Each team will play one game against the other two opponents. The team with the best record after their two games will advance to the ACC semifinals on Saturday. Should any of the teams finish tied after two games, the squad with the better seed will advance to the semifinals. That means Notre Dame holds a tiebreaker over Virginia and Virginia Tech, while Virginia holds the edge over the Hokies.