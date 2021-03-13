Virginia baseball team's ACC struggles continue with loss to Notre Dame

For the third consecutive weekend, the Virginia baseball team heads into Sunday looking to avoid a sweep.

Brian O’Connor’s team fell to No. 25 Notre Dame 12-4 on Saturday at Disharoon Park. Virginia (7-7, 2-6 ACC) also lost to Notre Dame (6-2, 6-2 ACC) on Friday, falling 10-5 in the first game of the series.

“I’ve done a horrible job, candidly, of preparing this team,” O’Connor said. “I’m the coach. I accept full responsibility for it. It’s not the players’ fault, it’s my fault.”

O’Connor doesn’t believe his team has been as competitive as needed in its first 14 games this spring. He says consistent competitive spirit and fight has been lacking. The Cavaliers were competitive in the early going Saturday, but they were undone by a five-run fifth inning from the Fighting Irish.

UVa’s usually sound pitching was erratic and subpar Saturday, failing to corral Notre Dame’s offense. The pitchers also struggled Friday.