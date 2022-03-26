Virginia baseball team wins series opener at Wake Forest

Nate Savino turned in his fourth-straight quality start and Griff O’Ferrall cranked out four hits to lead the Virginia baseball team to an 8-2 win over Wake Forest on Friday night at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Virginia (21-1, 6-1 ACC) won its seventh straight game and third-straight ACC weekend opener while improving to 6-1 in the ACC to start the year for the first time since 2011.

Savino improved to 4-0 after allowing two runs and five walks in 6.1 innings of work. The lefty struck out five Wake Forest batters and limited the NCAA’s No. 5 offense to four hits.

"Nate Savino was outstanding," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "I know he had a few walks but he managed around those walks and it was just ground ball after ground ball and I thought he was candidly, a pitch away from having a just a spectacular outing. We played great defense, we took advantage of some opportunities."

O’Ferrall went 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI, his second four-hit performance of the season, while Alex Tappen cracked his fifth home run of the season to give UVa a 3-0 advantage in the fourth.

"Griff O’Ferrall was great," O'Connor said. "[He] swung the bat well all day and we were opportunistic enough on offense."

Leading 3-2 in the sixth, Virginia used another big inning to take command. The Cavaliers sent eight batters to the plate in the frame and scored four runs. Two of those runs came around on an RBI single from Casey Saucke, his second hit of the day. Colin Tuft was credited with an RBI ground out and O’Ferrall delivered a two-out RBI single to right that plated Max Cotier.

"That sixth inning was big," O'Connor said. "To put up that four-spot was the ballgame and it gave us a little bit of separation."

Making his fourth appearance of the year, reliever Matt Wyatt faced the minimum over 2.2 innings pitched and struck out two batters to close the door on Wake Forest. He was the beneficiary of a sliding catch by Saucke in right field in which he doubled up the runner at first base. It was the first outfield assist of the season for the Cavaliers.

"I thought Matt Wyatt looked very good," O'Connor said. "I know he had a walk there but I thought he was in complete command and shut the game down for us.”

Virginia will look to clinch the series on Saturday. The Cavaliers will have lefty Brian Gursky (5-0) on the mound. He will be opposed by fellow southpaw Josh Hartle (3-2). First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.