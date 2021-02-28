Virginia baseball team wins series finale at North Carolina

This time, the Virginia baseball team was on the right side of a one-run game against North Carolina.

The Cavaliers earned a 3-2 win over Tar Heels on Sunday in Chapel Hill, avoiding a series sweep while handing UNC its first loss of the season.

Virginia and North Carolina have now played six straight one-run games dating back to the 2019 season. Sunday’s win snapped the Tar Heels' five-game winning streak in the series.

Virginia pitcher Mike Vasil turned in his fifth-straight quality start, limiting the Tar Heels to just four hits over six innings while not allowing a run. The junior surrendered a leadoff single to start his day and went on to retire 11 UNC straight batters before Justice Thompson singled to start the fifth. Vasil fanned five batters and did not issue a walk in his second start of the season.

UVa (4-3, 1-2 ACC) scored all three of its runs with two outs, beginning with a single in the fourth by Christian Hlinka that plated Nic Kent. The hit was the first of the season for Hlinka and was part of a two-hit afternoon for the senior.