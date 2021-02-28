Virginia baseball team wins series finale at North Carolina

This time, the Virginia baseball team was on the right side of a one-run game against North Carolina.
The Cavaliers earned a 3-2 win over Tar Heels on Sunday in Chapel Hill, avoiding a series sweep while handing UNC its first loss of the season.
Virginia and North Carolina have now played six straight one-run games dating back to the 2019 season. Sunday’s win snapped the Tar Heels' five-game winning streak in the series.
Virginia pitcher Mike Vasil turned in his fifth-straight quality start, limiting the Tar Heels to just four hits over six innings while not allowing a run. The junior surrendered a leadoff single to start his day and went on to retire 11 UNC straight batters before Justice Thompson singled to start the fifth. Vasil fanned five batters and did not issue a walk in his second start of the season.
UVa (4-3, 1-2 ACC) scored all three of its runs with two outs, beginning with a single in the fourth by Christian Hlinka that plated Nic Kent. The hit was the first of the season for Hlinka and was part of a two-hit afternoon for the senior.
Kent put the Cavaliers in front, 3-0 in the fifth with his first home run of the year, a two-run no-doubter over the left field wall. The former St. Anne's-Belfield star finished the day 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI. The home run was the fifth of his career.
Zack Gelof put together his third two-hit effort of the short season for Virginia, going 2-for-4 on the afternoon. He’s batting a team-best .385.
The first three North Carolina batters reached base to start the seventh, helping the Tar Heels (6-1, 2-1 ACC) cut the Virginia lead to, 3-2. Reliever Paul Kosanovich allowed only one of his inherited runners to cross the plate to make the score 3-2 and was credited with all three outs in the seventh.
Virginia closer Stephen Schoch came on with a runner second base and two outs in the eighth and struck out Justice Thompson to end the threat. The right-hander pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his third save of the season.
The Cavaliers return home on Tuesday for a midweek matchup against George Washington. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will air on ACC Network Extra.