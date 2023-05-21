The last time the Virginia baseball team won the Coastal Division championship in 2011, it went on to win the ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C. and earn a trip to the College World Series.

The Cavaliers will have a chance to repeat those feats again this season.

Fresh off of winning the Coastal Division championship outright on Saturday with its 8-7 win over Georgia Tech, Virginia will be the No. 2 overall seed in the ACC Tournament this week at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

On Sunday, the conference announced the pairings and game times for tournament, which uses a pool-play format that leads into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion.

The Wahoos (44-11, 19-11) are the top seed in Pool B, which also includes No. 7 seed North Carolina (33-21, 14-14) and No. 11 seed Georgia Tech (30-25, 12-18). No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest (45-9, 22-7 ACC) tops Pool A, which also has eighth-seeded Notre Dame (30-22, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Pittsburgh (23-30, 10-18).

No. 3 overall seed Clemson (39-17, 20-10) will be joined in Pool C by No. 6 Boston College (34-17, 16-14) and No. 10 Virginia Tech (30-21, 12-17), while No. 4 Miami (37-18, 18-12) drew the top seed in Pool D, which also features No. 5 Duke (35-19, 16-13) and No. 9 N.C. State (34-18, 13-16).

Each team will play one game against each of the other two teams in its pool. The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals. The championship game will be played Sunday. If all three teams in a pool have 1-1 records at the completion of pool play, the team with the highest seed in the pool will advance.

Virginia will open pool play against Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 3 p.m., then take on North Carolina on Thursday at 3 p.m. Both games will be televised on ACC Network and can be heard in Central Virginia on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).

Pool play begins Tuesday with three games: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech at 11 a.m., North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech at 3 p.m., and Duke vs. N.C. State at 7 p.m.

In addition to the Virginia-Georgia Tech game, Wednesday's other pool play games are Notre Dame vs. Pitt at 11 a.m. and Clemson vs. Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. Thursday's slate begins with Wake Forest vs. Pitt at 11 a.m., followed by Virginia vs. North Carolina at 3 pm. Miami takes on N.C. State in the 7 p.m. nightcap.

The final day of pool play on Friday will be led off by Boston College vs. Clemson at 11 a.m., followed by Duke vs. Miami at 3 p.m. Notre Dame and Wake Forest will meet in the final game of pool play at 7 p.m.

The four pool winners will play in the semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the winners advancing to the ACC Championship Game on Sunday at noon.