Virginia baseball team will learn NCAA Tournament fate Monday

When the Virginia baseball team started ACC play poorly, Brian O’Connor warned his team that continued subpar play would keep them at home in June.

On Monday, the final day of May, the team will learn its NCAA Tournament fate. Thanks to a late-season surge, every expectation is that O’Connor’s team will be in the field.

“The spirit of our team and the aggressiveness and the way that we’ve played the last two months is impressive, and I’m really, really proud of this group,” O’Connor said.

After starting conference play 4-12, UVa finished the season 18-18 in the ACC. The Cavaliers followed the regular-season success up with ACC Tournament wins over Virginia Tech and Notre Dame before a loss to red-hot Duke in the tournament semifinals.

Given the team’s overall record of 29-23 and a .500 ACC mark, the Wahoos are projected to be safely in the field by experts, including those at D1Baseball.com and Baseball America. The most likely seeding for the Cavaliers appears to be a No. 2 or No. 3 seed within a regional.

Projections will finally be pushed aside Monday at noon, when the official field is announced on ESPN2. Then, the Cavaliers can take a moment to appreciate their late-season push before turning their attention toward a regional.