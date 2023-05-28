Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the first time since 2016, the postseason is coming to Disharoon Park.

Virginia will host an NCAA Regional this week, beginning Friday, the NCAA announced on social media late Sunday when it unveiled the 16 host sites for event’s first weekend. The complete 64-team tournament field will be revealed on Monday during a noon selection show on ESPN2.

The Cavaliers, who are 45-12, earned their home-field advantage with a late-season surge. UVa rattled off 10 consecutive victories between May 2 and last week, notching ACC sweeps of Louisville and Georgia Tech during the span before beating the Yellow Jackets again to open ACC tournament action this past Wednesday.

The winning streak ended on Thursday, though, when North Carolina knocked off UVa in Durham.

“But we’re going to have a great opportunity to play next weekend,” Hoos skipper Brian O’Connor said after his team was eliminated from the ACC tournament. “And we’ve earned that right for what we’ve done all season long.”

O’Connor’s squad was also rewarded for what it accomplished outside of the ACC. During their recent winning streak, the Hoos beat non-conference foes VCU, James Madison and Radford to finish a perfect 25-0 against non-league competition. In doing so, UVa became the first team to end the regular season unblemished in non-conference action since Texas A&M did it eight years ago.

The Cavaliers are one of four clubs from the ACC to earn hosting responsibilities. Wake Forest, Clemson and Miami were each announced as NCAA Regional hosts on Sunday night, too. Earlier Sunday, Clemson topped Miami, 11-5, in the ACC title game.

Of the hosts from the ACC this year, only Miami hosted last year.

The last time the NCAA tournament came to Charlottesville in 2016, the Cavaliers suffered an early exit after a loss to East Carolina in the winner’s bracket and then an upset defeat to William & Mary in an elimination bout.

This year marks O’Connor’s 20th season at the helm of the Hoos, and this postseason marks the 10th time his Cavaliers are hosting an NCAA Regional. During the nine previous times it has occurred, UVa reached a Super Regional four times and the College World Series twice.