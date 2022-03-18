Virginia baseball team walks off with series-opening win over Boston College

There’s something about Boston College visiting Charlottesville that invokes the dramatic.

Virginia had routed all of its opponents at Disharoon Park this spring until Friday, when the Cavaliers were sent to extra innings for the first time this year and needed to wait until the 10th to win it.

“This was our first game where we really were battle-tested throughout the whole game,” Hoos center fielder Chris Newell said, “and it showed a lot about this team and how hard we fight every single pitch.”

With the bases loaded in the home half of the extra frame, Newell slugged a fly ball to right field that clanked against the fence to give UVa a 7-6 walk-off victory in the opener of a three-game Atlantic Coast Conference series. It was the Cavaliers’ (17-1, 3-1 ACC) first walk-off win this season, but their sixth in such fashion over Boston College (7-9, 1-3 ACC) since 2007.

Newell missed a game-winning grand slam by a few feet and said he thought he clubbed the 2-2 pitch hard enough that it’d exit the ballpark. That didn’t matter, though, because Newell drilled it far enough to seal the win.

After Newell connected, he turned toward the home dugout, flipped his bat and the celebration was on. Cavaliers sophomore standout Kyle Teel, who was one of four UVa hitters to homer earlier in the contest, stomped on home plate for the winning run and their teammates poured from the dugout and bullpen to mob Newell near second base.

“In my time here, I’ve seen a couple of walk-offs,” Newell, a junior, said, “but I’ve never been the guy to do it. And it felt pretty good to do that, especially in our first ACC game at home. It’s a pretty special moment.”

Newell said he was trying to lift the baseball against Eagles right-hander Henry Leake (0-1).

“The situation called for a fly ball, so I was trying to get something I could hit into the outfield,” he said.

Newell and company were given the shot to win it twice by Hoos reliever Will Geerdes (2-0), the Columbia graduate transfer who tossed two shutout innings in the ninth and 10th. Geerdes, the only Cavaliers pitcher not to yield any runs on Friday, struck out one and induced three ground-ball outs on a day that Boston College matched the Cavaliers’ home run total.

Of the six outs Geerdes recorded, he got BC’s Barry Walsh and Travis Honeyman on grounders. Walsh hit a solo shot in the fourth and Honeyman smacked two homers, including one in the sixth that cut the Cavaliers’ lead to 5-3.

“Especially to righties, I didn’t want to give them anything up and in,” Geerdes said, “because the wind was just howling out to left. Anything up goes [out of the park], so I was working on keeping my cutter down and getting swings and misses.”

Said UVa skipper Brian O’Connor about Geerdes: “He’s got a really good arm. He’s got a really good slider and a cutter, and he’s got command of all of it. And he’s aggressive and he’s going to come at you. He’s pitched like that against our guys in the preseason and that’s why we have so much confidence going to him in those critical roles.”

Geerdes said he loves the intensity when the game is on the line.

“You can’t ask for anything better than that out of the bullpen,” Newell said of Geerdes. “He came in, got ahead of batters and threw strikes. He pretty much just put ‘em away and that’s what you need in the back of the bullpen.”

Boston College jumped ahead in the eighth, 6-5, on designated hitter Parker Landwehr’s three-run blast into the left-field bleachers off lefty reliever Jake Berry.

But it didn’t hold up, because for the third time in the game Virginia immediately answered after the Eagles scored in the top of an inning.

In the bottom half of the eighth, Cavaliers fifth-year senior Devin Ortiz lined a base hit to left and then sophomore Jake Gelof doubled down the right-field line to put runners on second and third. Alex Tappen tied the game on a sacrifice fly that plated Ortiz.

“When you give up runs and then you respond right back,” O’Connor said, “that’s a sign that you look for that you might a chance to have something special when they don’t feel sorry for themselves and they respond and get back in there.”

Note: Saturday’s game has been pushed back to a 4 p.m. start. UVa will throw left-hander Brian Gursky (4-0, 2.14) against BC right-hander Sean Hard (0-1, 7.98).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.