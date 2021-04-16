Virginia baseball team walks off with Game 1 win over No. 7 Louisville

Logan Michaels scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Virginia baseball team to a thrilling 8-7 win over No. 7 Louisville on Friday night at Disharoon Park.

After Devin Ortiz's solo home run in the ninth inning sent the game to extra innings, Michaels crossed home plate after a Louisville error in the 10th inning to give the Wahoos (17-15, 9-13 ACC) their first win in the opener of an ACC series this season.

Louisville (20-11, 12-6 ACC) looked the part of a top 10 team early, jumping out to a 7-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning. But Virginia responded with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to fight back into contention.

Ortiz then tied the game with his homer in the ninth, setting up Michaels' 10th inning heroics.

“Overall, really proud of our club tonight,” Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said. “Louisville has an excellent team and can beat you in a number of different ways. They were up 7-1 on us and that five-run inning in the fifth was a great response. We were the home team and I felt confident that we’d be able to get another run or two in the back half of the game. I’m just really proud of our fight.”