Virginia baseball team tries to turn around rocky start

Baseball America pegged Virginia as a top-5 college baseball team nationally entering this season. Through 15 games, the Cavaliers are unranked after starting 7-8 overall and 2-7 in ACC action.

It’s clearly not the start the Wahoos wanted, but even after being swept by Notre Dame over the weekend, they’re trying to stay positive ahead of Wednesday’s midweek game with Towson (2-12).

“Obviously we’re being challenged right now with nobody expecting it to start off like this," redshirt senior catcher Logan Michaels said, "but the biggest thing is just showing up every day, sticking together through this tough time and finding ways to get better each and every day to improve down the road.”

If there is a silver lining for UVa, it’s that 35 games remain on the schedule. There’s plenty of time for the Cavaliers to turn their season around, but Virginia needs to show improvement soon.

UVa sits at the bottom of the ACC in several offensive categories, including home runs. The offense strikes out at an alarming rate. Nine Virginia players have at least 35 at-bats. Of that group, six of the players have more strikeouts than hits.

As a team, UVa has 130 strikeouts compared to 111 hits. The team batting average sits at just .227.