Virginia baseball team travels to UNC for early jump into ACC play

The left-handed hitter is heating up this year after a slow start. The outfielder hit a home run and a double in Tuesday's win over VMI after recording just one hit in the opening weekend against UConn.

He’s ready to test his game against ACC peers.

“I can speak for all of us, honestly, that we’re really fired up for this weekend,” Newell said. “Getting the opportunity to go down to Chapel Hill and open up against UNC. I know I’m personally looking forward to it and the rest of us definitely are fired up to get down there and start on a hot note.”

North Carolina will challenge the Cavaliers. The Tar Heels swept James Madison to open the season before beating Elon 4-1 on Tuesday. UNC is allowing an average of just two runs per game, leaning on its pitching to secure wins.

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Austin Love didn’t allow a hit across six shutout innings in UNC’s season opener. He struck out nine batters.

“We talk all the time about pitching and defense and when he throws the ball like he did today, we’re going to have a chance to win every game,” UNC head coach Scott Forbes said after the win.