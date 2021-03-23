Virginia baseball team travels to Liberty for important midweek clash

Three UVa players drove in at least two runs, and three players also recorded at least two hits Monday. The Cavaliers finished with 11 hits as a group, eight of which were extra-base knocks.

“When you’re unified and have a good, sound, attacking offensive approach, I think you’re rewarded for that,” O’Connor said.

Virginia will need its hitting against a Liberty team with a deep pitching staff.

The Flames have a team ERA of 3.55, and they’re a perfect 4-0 in games decided by one run this season thanks in part due to consistent pitching. Twelve of the team’s 14 pitchers have more strikeouts than walks. Opponents are batting just .218 against Liberty this spring. The Flames force teams to earn their runs

In seven of Liberty’s games, the opponent has scored either scored just one run or failed to score at all. The Flames pitch well, and they deliver timely hits.

Liberty scored eight runs in each of its two wins over North Carolina.