The No. 17 Virginia baseball team got another quality start from pitcher Connelly Early as it wrapped up a nine-game homestand with a 7-3 win over William & Mary on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

Early improved to 3-0 and recorded his second quality start in as many weeks. The left-hander struck out six batters and allowed two earned runs in six innings of work.

"I thought Connelly Early was great again in another start," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "He was in complete control of the game, had all of his stuff. And that really makes a difference in the middle of the week when you can send somebody out there who is going to pitch deep into the game."

Early got plenty of help from the Virginia offense. Five of the nine Cavaliers in the lineup had multi-hit games, including Harrison Didawick went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI, and Luke Hanson, who went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in his first collegiate start.

"Harrison Didawick was the player of the game for me because of his hustle," O'Connor said.

The Cavaliers scored three runs in both the first and sixth innings as they improved 12-0 for the second-straight season and the fourth time under O’Connor.

"Overall, I thought it was a really well-played game," O'Connor said. "Our guys certainly came ready to play offensively, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first and we had two big innings. We were very opportunistic."

Virginia fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning thanks to a Joe Delossantos two-out solo homer to right field. But the Cavaliers responded quickly in the bottom half of the inning.

Jake Gelof tied it up with an RBI double that plated Ethan O’Donnell from first base. The RBI was Gelof’s team-leading 21st of the season. UVa took the lead for good when the next batter, Kyle Teel, doubled to bring home Gelof to make the score 2-1.

Teel continued his tear to start the season, finishing the day 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Teel is 10-for-13 with three doubles, seven runs scored and five RBI in his last three games and is now batting .568 for the season.

Teel came around to score on a Casey Saucke RBI ground out to cap a three-run first inning rally for the Wahoos. Virginia has now scored 24 runs in the first inning this season.

Didawick delivered his 13th RBI of the season with an RBI double in the sixth that scored Ethan Anderson. The Cavaliers tacked on two unearned runs in the inning, capitalizing on a William & Mary fielding error.

Freshman Kevin Jaxel took over for Early in the sixth and worked around a Tribe hit while fanning two in a scoreless seventh. Jake Berry didn’t allow a run over his two innings of relief work before handing the ball to Jay Woolfolk, who surrendered an unearned run in the ninth but ended the William & Mary threat there.

The Cavaliers will begin ACC play this weekend when they travel to Chapel Hill for a three-game series against No. 14 North Carolina. Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m.