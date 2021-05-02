Virginia baseball team tops Virginia Tech to clinch crucial series victory

The Virginia baseball team gave its NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost on Sunday evening with a 6-1 win over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

The victory clinched the series for the Cavaliers (22-20, 13-17 ACC), who took two of three from the Hokies. UVa has now won four of its past five ACC series.

Virginia starter Nate Savino put together one of his best starts of the season, limiting Virginia Tech (23-17, 16-14 ACC) to six hits and one run over seven innings of work.

Savino left after giving up a leadoff double to start the bottom of the eighth inning. His was relieved by Blake Bales, who sat down the next three Hokies in order to end the threat. Closer Stephen Schoch came on in the ninth to earn his eighth save of the season for the Cavaliers.

The pitching staff got plenty of run support from the Cavaliers, who cranked out nine hits and scored runs in four different innings. Brendan Rivioli, Devin Ortiz and Kyle Teel each had two hits for the Wahoos. Nick Biddison had three hits to lead the Hokies.

Virginia has another shot a resume-building win on Tuesday when it hosts VCU. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.