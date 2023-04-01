The No. 5 Virginia baseball team used a fast start to jump out to a big lead en route to a 9-5 win over Virginia Tech late Friday night in Blacksburg.

The Cavaliers won their seventh straight game, which was the longest win streak in the ACC entering Saturday's games, and improved to 24-2 for the third time in program history (2011, 2013, 2023).

For the second consecutive game, the Virginia offense was led by junior Ethan O’Donnell, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored. O’Donnell's three-run homer in the second inning gave the Cavaliers a commanding 6-0 advantage. Jake Gelof also drove in three runs and hit two doubles in a 3-for-5 performance at the plate.

UVa starter Brian Edgington delivered his team-best third quality start of the season. The right-hander did not allow a run and struck out eight batters in six innings of work as he improved to 5-0 on the season.

The Cavaliers took their first lead of the game just three batters in. Back-to-back walks by Griff O’Ferrall and O’Donnell set the table for Gelof, who plated O’Ferrall with the first of his two doubles on the day.

Kyle Teel’s sacrifice fly and an RBI single from Ethan Anderson pushed UVa’s lead to 3-0 in the top of the first. The Cavaliers have now scored 36 runs in the first inning of games this season.

O’Donnell doubled the UVa lead in the top of the second with a three-run homer, his second three-run shot in as many games. He now has seven home runs on the season and 23 for his career. O’Donnell also made his presence known in the outfield with a sliding catch on a Carson Jones line drive into the right center field gap in the top of the third inning.

Gelof extended the Virginia lead to 8-0 in the fourth with a two-RBI double that scored O’Ferrall and O’Donnell. Gelof has a team-high 40 RBI on the season.

Teel capped the UVa scoring with an RBI double down the left field line in the top of the sixth. Teel went 2-for-4 with two RBI and upped his season average to an ACC-best .451.

Virginia Tech pushed two unearned runs across in the sixth inning to get on the scoreboard, then closed the gap to four in the eighth with a three-run homer by Bordy Donay, but would get no closer.

UVa reliever Jay Woolfolk came on an worked a scoreless ninth inning, throwing a total of 15 pitches.