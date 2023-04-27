The No. 13 Virginia baseball team continued to do what it does best on Wednesday night against Towson.

The Cavaliers, who lead the nation in hits, racked up 19 base knocks in their 13-4 win over the Tigers at Disharoon Park. It was the fifth time this season that UVa (34-9) has recorded 19 or more hits in a game.

"Collectively, throughout the lineup, a lot of guys did a nice job," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said.

Catcher Kyle Teel led UVa's offensive barrage, finishing 5-for-5 at the plate to become the second Cavalier to collect five hits in a game this season. Teel had three singles, a pair of doubles, two RBI and scored three runs as he bumped his season batting average up to an ACC-best .424.

"Certainly, Kyle Teel was special," O'Connor said. "To have a five-hit night is very, very rare in college baseball. And he would probably tell you that he didn't have the best game [on Tuesday against Liberty] and he responded today and was just really competitive in every at-bat."

Ethan Anderson also had a strong night at the plate, driving in a game-high four runs, including the go-ahead run in the first inning. The sophomore first baseman now has career-high 44 RBI on the season, the second most on the team.

The Cavaliers improved to 22-0 in non-conference play this season and have won 26 straight regular season non-conference games dating back to last season. Virginia is the only team in the country that is still unbeaten in non-conference play this season.

Towson got on the board first after Reyce Curnane hit a two-out, solo home run to left field to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The home run snapped Virginia starting pitcher Cullen McKay’s streak of eight innings without surrendering an earned run.

But the Cavaliers didn’t trail for long and rallied for three two-out runs in the bottom half of the first. The Tigers balked in a run and then back-to-back RBI singles from Anderson and Casey Saucke put UVa up 3-1 after one inning.

Teel extended the Cavaliers' lead to 5-1 in the second inning with a bases-loaded, two-RBI single to right field. After Towson scored a run in the top of the third inning, Virginia went up 7-2 in the bottom half of the frame on a sacrifice fly from Harrison Didawick and a one-out RBI single from Griff O’Ferrall.

The Tigers pulled to within three in the fifth inning after Bryce Frederick delivered a two-out, two RBI single to make it 7-4, but Towson's comeback hopes ended there.

The Cavaliers scored six unanswered runs, including five in the top of the eighth inning, to secure the victory. The five-run eighth marked the 20th time Virginia has scored five or more runs in a single inning this season. Anderson drove in three of UVa's last six runs, highlighted by a two-run double in the eighth.

Bradley Hodges was credited with his first collegiate win after coming on in relief of McKay in the third inning. The left-hander allowed one hit, two runs and struck out three in 1.2 innings of work.

Relievers Chase Hungate (1.2 IP), Angelo Tonas (1.2 IP) and Jay Woolfolk (1.0) did not allow a run over the final 4.1 innings. Woolfolk fanned three batters in the ninth inning to finish off Virginia's second win in as many days.

"I thought our bullpen came in and did a really nice job," O'Connor said. "It was good to see Jay there in the ninth inning. He had only pitched once in the last 10 games coming into the middle of the week, so we wanted to get him out there in both of these [midweek] games and get him ready to go for the weekend."

Virginia resumes ACC play this weekend with a three-game series against Duke, which leads the Cavaliers by a half of a game in the ACC Coastal Division standings. The series opener is slated for Friday night and will be televised live on ACC Network.