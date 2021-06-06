Virginia baseball team tops South Carolina to reach Columbia Regional final

Blake Bales, a senior who was unavailable for the opening game of the regional, came in to face two batters. He recorded a strikeout before a four-pitch walk. Following the walk, he stepped off the mound, visibly frustrated.

O’Connor and a trainer came to the mound and Bales’ day was done.

Zach Messinger entered, and South Carolina did well to hit the junior. He allowed the inherited runner to score in the sixth and struggled in the seventh.

South Carolina led off the seventh with a solo home run to left off the bat of Brennan Milone. With the hit, the crowd of 4,320 started to make noticeable noise.

Back-to-back singles brought some fans to their feet, as they sensed a potential go-ahead rally. Instead, UVa received a key break.

Joe Satterfield ripped a ball directly back at Messinger, who nearly caught it. Instead, the ball popped out of his glove and landed next to his feet. He grabbed it, threw softly to third base where Zack Gelof made a jumping catch. Gelof touched third and fired to second for the double play.

“This time of the year at championship time, you’ve got to be good, but you have to have a little bit of good fortune,” O’Connor said.