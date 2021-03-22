Virginia baseball team tops No. 18 Pittsburgh

“I though Mike Vasil wasn’t his best, but I thought he battled, I thought he competed,” O’Connor said.

UVa’s offense delivered the knockout blow in the seventh and eighth innings.

Logan Michaels scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI double with runners on second and third. Michaels hit a hard chopper toward the shortstop, who seemed to lose the ball in the sun. It bounded into the outfield and Michaels hustled into second to beat the throw.

“Just trying to do whatever I can to put the ball in play and get some runs on the board,” Michaels said. “When I saw it bounce over his head just naturally took off for second and tried to get aggressive to get another runner in scoring position for whoever was behind me to try to get me in as well.”

Two batters later, Ortiz deposited a ball in the left field seats to put UVa up 8-4. He also homered Sunday.

“It feels good to finally have the ball find some grass or get over the fence,” Ortiz said.

The Cavaliers plated two insurance runs in the ninth. One came on an RBI double from senior Alex Tappen, and the other came on a sacrifice fly from Michaels, who went 2-4 with three RBI.