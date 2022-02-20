Virginia baseball team tops NJIT to finish opening weekend unbeaten

The Virginia baseball team finished an unbeaten run through the Jerry Bryson Classic with an 8-3 win over NJIT on Sunday in Boiling Springs, N.C.

The Cavaliers (3-0) picked up wins over Bellarmine, host Gardner-Webb and NJIT during the three-day event to improve to 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2017 and the eighth time (2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2021) under Brian O’Connor.

The UVa pitching staff turned in its second-straight double-digit strikeout effort, fanning 16 Highlander hitters.

Making his first start on the mound at Virginia, graduate transfer Brian Gursky earned the victory after striking out a career-high eight over five innings. The left-hander retired the first nine batters he faced.

His only blemish came in the fourth inning, when he surrendered two runs, including a solo homer to Albert Choi to lead off the frame. The two runs in the fourth inning snapped a 21-inning opponent scoreless streak. Gursky finished his outing by striking out three of the last five batters he faced.

“Brian Gursky pitched well for us all fall and certainly earned his start today," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "I thought he was terrific."

Reliever Luke Schauer struck out five of the first six batters he faced in his first outing of the year. He came on in the sixth and got UVa out of a bases-loaded jam with strikeout of Nick Hussey. Schauer struck out the side in the seventh and the first batter of the eighth.

Jacob Hodorovich recorded the final two outs of the eight with a pair of strikeouts. In his second appearance of the weekend, Matt Wyatt worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth.

Offensively, every Cavalier in the lineup recorded a hit, including multi-hit performances from Chris Newell, Devin Ortiz and Colin Tuft.

Virginia jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a two-out RBI single by Max Cotier in the second and an RBI single by Newell in the third. The Highlanders knotted the game at two in the fourth with three-straight hits to lead off the frame.

Virginia then broke the game open by scoring six runs over the next two innings, including four in the top of the fifth. After back-to-back RBI doubles by Newell and Casey Saucke, Jake Gelof put the Cavaliers ahead 6-2 with his first home run of the spring, a two-run shot that easily cleared the left field wall.

The Cavaliers tacked on two more runs in the sixth on an Alex Tappen two-run single.

Virginia will begin a nine-game game homestand with its home opener against VMI on Tuesday. First pitch at Disharoon Park is scheduled for 3 p.m.