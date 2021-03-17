Virginia baseball team throws one-hitter in win over Towson

Overpowering pitching and exceptional defense led the Virginia baseball team to a dominant midweek victory Wednesday.

Five pitchers combined to toss a one-hit shutout for Virginia in its 5-0 win over Towson.

“Outstanding effort on the part of our pitching for sure, a collective effort,” Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor said. “We knew that we were gonna just kind of chop the game up and get those particular pitchers that pitched tonight in the game, so it was great to see them all go out and I think pitch really, really well.”

Junior Billy Price earned the start for UVa (8-8). The left-handed pitcher threw two innings, walking three but allowing no runs or hits. He earned the start in place of usual midweek starter, sophomore Nate Savino, who was unavailable.

Redshirt senior catcher Logan Michaels delivered a two-out RBI double to give Virginia an early lead Wednesday, building off his 4-for-4 showing Sunday. Michaels also played stellar defense behind the plate.