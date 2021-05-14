Virginia baseball team throws combined no-hitter in 17-0 win over Wake Forest

He looked completely in command from the first batter he faced, pounding the strike zone and forcing the ACC team leader in home runs to put the ball in play. Wake failed that challenge.

As Abbott continued dealing, the UVa offense caught fire.

Three runs came across in the fourth, including two on Brendan Rivoli’s first home run of the season. The senior outfielder launched a ball over the right field fence to give UVa a 5-0 edge. He finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Virginia added another four in the fifth, with two coming on a no-doubt home run from junior third baseman Zack Gelof. He demolished the ball, posing as it left the bat and slowly dropping the bat next to home plate as he jogged around the bases. Gelof went 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored.

Leading 9-0 after five innings, the Cavaliers weren’t content. They added eight more runs in the sixth inning. Freshmen Jake Gelof and Kyle Teel were among the Wahoos with RBI in the inning. Wake Forest pitchers struggled with command, walking in two runs with the bases loaded.