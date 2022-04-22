Virginia baseball team takes series opener from North Carolina

His plan of attack was much more mature than a freshman should have though he is one.

Griff O’Ferrall stepped into the batter’s box like a veteran who has noticed every detail during the ballgame.

“That was the fourth time I was seeing [the pitcher],” O’Ferrall, the first-year Virginia leadoff hitter, said, “and I was seeing his pitches really well each at bat. … But [with the count] 0-0, I was ready to go because they had gotten two outs pretty quickly and so I was just trying to be aggressive.”

O’Ferrall anticipated a fastball was coming and didn’t hesitate when he got one.

Deadlocked in the later innings for the second time in as many contests, UVa untied its series-opening tilt with Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division rival North Carolina and separated from the Tar Heels in powerful fashion.

O’Ferrall swung at the first pitch of his seventh-inning at bat against UNC starter Max Carlson and unloaded on the baseball, burying a line-drive, go-ahead solo homer into the left-field bleachers en route to a 4-2 win over the Tar Heels in front of a lively crowd of 4,078 at Disharoon Park on Friday night.

“That was awesome,” O’Ferrall said.

It was only the second long ball of the Cavaliers’ shortstop’s career, and the blast put the Hoos ahead 3-2 after the visitors evened the score in the sixth inning.

And in that sixth, the Tar Heels (23-15, 8-11 ACC) had a prime opportunity to propel past UVa (29-10, 11-8). But called upon after starting pitcher Nate Savino walked the bases full with two out, Cavaliers freshman reliever Jay Woolfolk was summoned from the bullpen to escape the jam.

He showed no fear.

Like the hard-throwing right-hander executed on Wednesday for 1.2 scoreless innings before the Hoos rallied past Georgetown for a nonconference victory, he was prepared again. Woolfolk needed just three pitches to strike out UNC two-hole hitter Mac Horvath to end the threat.

“With the bases loaded and against a really good hitting team,” Woolfolk said, “you’ve got to bring your best.”

That punch out began a stretch of another 1.2 scoreless innings from Woolfolk, who picked up his third win of the season – and second this week – and continued to show his fortitude while bouncing back from the walk-off homer he gave up on Tuesday at VCU.

“He’s recalibrated and been really, really good the last couple of times out,” Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor said of Woolfolk.

“He’s had a lot of great experiences,” O’Connor continued, “and I just told him, ‘Attack [Horvath]. Don’t mess around. Go right at him,’ and he did and was rewarded for that.”

Left-hander Brandon Neeck followed Woolfolk with a pair of strikeouts in the eighth and a 1-2-3 ninth. UVa relievers have combined for 9.1 straight scoreless, hitless innings since Wednesday.

Cavaliers cleanup hitter Alex Tappen tacked on an insurance run in the home eighth with his ninth homer of the season, and he was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI on Friday. Tappen’s two-out double into the right-field corner in the first inning scored Jake Gelof all the way from first to push the Hoos out to an initial advantage.

UNC tied the game on a solo shot by Mikey Madej in the next frame, but UVa freshman Colin Tuft hit his first career homer – a towering fly ball to left – in the home second to give the Hoos a 2-1 advantage.

