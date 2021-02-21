Virginia baseball team takes opening weekend series over UConn

After UConn cut the deficit to 2-1 in the top of the third, UVa answered in the bottom half of the inning. Once again, singles sparked a two-out rally. After a walk, Ortiz and senior Brendan Rivoli recorded singles. Rivoli’s soft shot to left field drove in senior Alex Tappen, who drew the two-out walk.

Vasil faced a test in the sixth inning with UVa still leading 3-1. Kyler Fedko singled up the middle with two outs and promptly stole second base. The right-hander recorded a strikeout to end the frame and let out a yell as he headed back to the dugout. Vasil ended the game with six strikeouts, allowing just an unearned run.

“Kind of one of those moments, close game, that you kind of get fired up for,” Vasil said. “When I struck him out, I think it really just sealed the deal for me and kind of put a lid on today.”

Emotions were on display again in the bottom of the seventh inning. Zack Gelof fell to the ground after taking a pitch to the arm. After a quick talk with coaches, Gelof remained in the game. He eventually came home to score on a two-out single by redshirt senior catcher Logan Michaels.

Once Gelof crossed the plate to give UVa its 4-1 lead, he roared before jogging to the dugout.