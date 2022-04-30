Virginia baseball team takes down Virginia Tech to even series

On the day Virginia honored Ryan Zimmerman, its current third baseman made sure the past star would leave Disharoon Park happy on Saturday afternoon.

Cavaliers sophomore cleanup man and hot-corner standout Jake Gelof homered to ignite No. 11 UVa, then helped the Hoos add on as part of a separating fifth inning in its 6-3 Commonwealth Clash series-evening victory against No. 7 Virginia Tech.

Gelof’s bash, his team-leading 17th of the season, was crushed deep into the left-field bleachers to put home squad up, 1-0, in the fourth while bringing the UVa record crowd of 5,919 to its feet for the first time since earlier in the afternoon when Zimmerman’s No. 11 was retired during a festive ceremony before first pitch.

"I was just going up there, trying to hunt a fastball," Gelof said. "He gave me fastballs early on and I was a little late, so I tried to make that adjustment going into my second at bat and then got a fastball I liked and put a good swing on it."

Up until Gelof’s home run, Hokies (30-10, 13-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) starter Drue Hackenberg, a Palmyra native who played at the Miller School of Albemarle, had yielded two hits to UVa (33-11, 14-9 ACC) but worked around early trouble to keep the bout scoreless through three innings. But the long ball, which gave Gelof the third most home runs in any season for a player at UVa, propelled the Hoos and provided them the confidence they needed against a powerful right-handed pitcher that had entered Saturday with an unblemished 8-0 record.

In the fifth, Casey Sacuke’s one-out double down the left-field line was the first of five hits the Cavaliers tallied during a five-run frame. Consecutively, 2-3-4-5 hitters Kyle Teel, Alex Tappen, Gelof and Devin Ortiz singled. Teel’s single sent Saucke across the plate and Tappen’s pushed Max Cotier, who drew a walk, home. Gelof’s line-drive knock to right field scored Teel and was his 67th RBI of the campaign. He went into the weekend third for RBI in all of Division I.

Then Ortiz’s hit sent Tappen and Gelof home. With Ortiz up, Gelof stole second to get into scoring position.

"Once you get one on the starter, you break the seal," Gelof said, "and I think it's important to show it is possible."

UVa skipper Brian O'Connor said it was fitting Gelof played like he did in front of Zimmerman.

"Jake Gelof is a heck of a player," O'Connor said, "and great players step up and emerge in these kinds of games and series."

The outburst was plenty of offense for Cavaliers left-handed starter Brian Gurksy (7-0), who sparkled through six-plus innings of two-run ball. From the end of the first through the fifth, Gursky retired 13 straight Hokies.

Gursky, the graduate transfer from Southern California with more wins this spring than during his entire stint with the Trojans (five), struck out eight during the outing.

"Working ahead and staying ahead helped me a lot," Gursky said.

UVa reliever Brandon Neeck followed and allowed the Cavaliers to get through a clean seventh by getting Conor Hartigan to fly out and then Lucas Donlon to ground into a double play. Hartigan and Donlon had back-to-back RBI doubles in the sixth inning of Friday’s series opener to help the Hokies stretch their lead to three and put that first contest out of reach.

Neeck continued through the end of the contest, with the only run he allowed coming on Tanner Schobel’s solo homer to lead off the visiting ninth.

Note: Sunday’s rubber game is set for 1 p.m. Virginia southpaw Jake Berry (5-2, 3.95) will start for the Hoos. The Hokies’ starter will be determined.

