Virginia baseball team takes advantage of opportunities in home win over Richmond

This is the bunch that cannot be afforded any extra outs.

Virginia is too good and through the first 25 games of the campaign, the lengthy, taxing Hoos lineup has repeatedly taken advantage in those situations.

“Part of your responsibility offensively is when the other team creates opportunities for you,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said, “to capitalize on it. I think that’s the sign of a really good offensive club.”

And on Tuesday evening — one in which the nation’s leader in runs scored didn’t launch any long balls — the Cavaliers punished Richmond for its woes during a three-run fifth inning to separate from the Spiders in an 8-2 mid-week, nonconference win at Disharoon Park.

The frame started when Jake Gelof reached on a throwing error before Alex Tappen poked a grounder through the left side of the infield. Chris Newell, who reached base four times on Tuesday, was plunked to load the bases.

Casey Saucke’s sacrifice fly to center scored Gelof and then Ethan Anderson’s RBI single yanked to right sent Tappen home to extend UVa’s lead to 5-1. The Cavaliers weren’t done, though, with Newell scoring on an error by the shortstop when Max Cotier sent a grounder there.

“At this level of college baseball, it’s just so rare that you’re just going to come out and bang the ball all over the ballpark and get 20 hits,” O’Connor said. “A lot of it is timing and capitalizing on opportunities, and certainly we did seize that opportunity in the fifth inning and score three runs.”

It took just six hitters — from Gelof in the cleanup spot to Cotier in the nine-hole — for the Cavaliers (23-2) to transform what was a close contest with the Spiders (12-9) through the middle of the fifth, into one they were clearly on their way to victory in.

Their pitching didn’t waver either, beginning with starter Devin Ortiz.

The senior right-hander and two-way veteran threw four scoreless innings and struck out eight on the mound. And until the home fifth, his offense appeared to be the bulk of what UVa would produce against Richmond.

Ortiz doubled home a run in the first and then led off the third inning with a double ahead of scoring on Gelof’s infield single, a slow roller that the second baseman couldn’t handle and Ortiz masterfully sprinted from second to home on.

“I rounded third,” Ortiz said, “and I saw the second baseman bobble it a little, and I saw the distance he had between him and the ball, so I used my momentum to get the run for myself and the team. I was trying to get some insurance early in the game.”

That gave UVa a 3-0 advantage, and Ortiz said the Cavaliers always are looking to jump on the extra chances to score provided by the opponent.

His RBI double in the opening inning, though, came after he evaded an unfavorable early situation and prevented Richmond from making the most of an initial window to take a lead. After surrendering a pair of singles to the game’s first two hitters, Ortiz struck out the next two and induced a fly ball to left to escape unscathed and set the pace for the rest of his outing.

Those two hits were the only ones he allowed across the four innings, and Ortiz (4-1) lowered his season ERA to 2.05.

“I was just focusing on getting one out at a time in that [first] inning,” Ortiz said. “I was just trying to get comfortable on the mound and understand the umpire’s strike zone, make pitches and manage the game.”

Five UVa relievers — Jay Woolfolk, Matthew Buchanan, Dylan Bowers, Matt Wyatt and Will Geerdes — combined to give up one earned run and one hit over the final five frames. Bowers and Wyatt were dominant in the seventh and eighth, respectively, each retiring the side in order and striking out one.

“I threw strikes and attacked,” Wyatt said. “I worked quicker, worked ahead better than the last two outings when I was working behind. I feel like tonight, I threw more strikes, got more outs quicker and was very efficient.”

Said O’Connor: “It was a good team win.”

