Virginia baseball team swept by Notre Dame, falls below .500

“Certainly unfortunate because he’s been our guy,” O’Connor said. “He’s done a terrific job on Sunday, but you can’t do anything about that. Certainly that stretched our bullpen thin.”

Virginia’s bullpen actually kept it in the game in the immediate aftermath of Vasil’s exit, holding the Fighting Irish scoreless in the second, third and fourth innings.

The Wahoos bounced back in the third inning when freshman designated hitter Kyle Teel launched a home run over the fence in right-center field. Later in the frame, senior outfielder Christian Hlinka knocked an RBI single to right field to cut the deficit to 3-2.

UVa never got closer than the one run deficit.

Notre Dame scored twice in the fifth, and while UVa answered with an RBI double from freshman Jake Gelof in the bottom of the inning, the Cavaliers still ended the frame down 5-3.

“A great team, like Notre Dame did to us this weekend, they pulled away,” O’Connor said. “That’s where we’ve got to be better and more consistent.”