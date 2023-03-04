The No. 19 Virginia baseball team swept its second doubleheader in as many weekends as it won a pair of games against Rhode Island on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers (10-0) earned a 12-6 win over the Rams (3-5) in the opening game, then cruised to a 13-0 victory in the nightcap.

Virginia moved is 10-0 to start the season for the second-straight year and for the seventh time under head coach Brian O’Connor, who is now just one win shy of 800 for his career. The Cavaliers are one of five unbeaten teams remaining in all of college baseball.

Catcher Kyle Teel was stellar on Saturday. In the two games, he went a combined 6-for-8 with four runs scored and four RBI, including the fourth four-hit performance of his career in game two. Ethan Anderson had five hits on the day including his second home run of the season.

In the opening game, Virginia used a seven-run first inning to take command early. The Cavaliers sent 12 batters to the plate in the opening stanza and racked up six hits, all singles.

Virginia was up 3-0 just four batters into the game. Jake Gelof plated the first run of the day with an RBI single up the middle. Teel followed with a two-run single through the right side.

The Rams committed two errors in the first inning that led to five of the seven UVa runs going down as unearned. Colin Tuft capped the rally with a two-run single that scored Henry Godbout and Harrison Didawick.

Rhode Island scored all six of its runs on four homers. The Rams got on the scoreboard in the second with a solo home run by Billy Butler to lead off the second, then Addison Kopack pulled Rhode Island within four with a two-out, three-run homer in the fifth.

The Cavaliers created some separation in the late innings thanks to solo home runs by Anderson and Ethan O’Donnell. The home run by O’Donnell in the eighth inning made it 11-5 and was his second long ball of the season.

Reliever Chase Hungate was credited with his first win in a UVa uniform after taking over in the fourth for Nick Parker. Hungate struck out two, allowed two hits in 1.1 innings of work. First year Bradley Hodges was credited with the save after pitching the final three innings. He allowed two runs and struck out four.

UVa’s game two starting pitcher, Brian Edgington, fanned 10 batters to earn his third win of the year. Edgington was lights out from the start, fanning the first four batters he faced, all looking. The right-hander pitched six scoreless frames, scattered three hits and issued a pair of walks. The double-digit strikeout performance was the fourth of his career.

The Cavaliers broke through in the second inning with four runs. Casey Saucke started the scoring with an RBI double down the left field line and later came around to score on a wild pitch. Anderson chipped in with an RBI single and Griff O’Ferrall hustled out a bunt single to plate the Cavaliers’ fourth run of the day.

Virginia sent 10 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, scoring five unearned runs. A dropped pop up in left with two outs extended the inning and pushed UVa’s lead to 9-0 after four.

The freshman bullpen trio of Cullen McKay, Kevin Jaxel and Evan Blanco tossed three hitless innings to secure the Cavaliers' third shutout of the season and second of the week. McKay and Jaxel each fanned a pair while Blanco needed just 11 pitches to close out the game in the ninth.

The Cavaliers and Rams wrap up the three-game series on Sunday at 1 p.m. Virginia will have right-hander Jack O’Connor (1-0) on the mound and he will be opposed by righty Braden Perry (1-1).