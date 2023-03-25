The No. 8 Virginia baseball team used a big seventh inning to turn a tightly contested contest with Florida State into a rout and a series win.

The Cavaliers scored six runs in the seventh, then added two more for good measure in the eighth inning en route to a 12-4 win over the Seminoles on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

The victory clinched the best-of-three series for the Cavaliers (21-2, 6-2 ACC), who have now won their first three ACC series of the season.

"The seventh inning, where we were able to score six runs and blow it open and be opportunistic was big and gave us some separation," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said.

Kyle Teel got the seventh inning surge started for Virginia when he scored on a wild pitch to give the Hoos a 5-3 lead. Luke Hanson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, then Henry Godbout drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the advantage to 7-3.

Harrison Didawick capped the big inning with a three-RBI double down the left field line to give the Wahoos a 10-3 lead heading to the eighth. In total, Virginia sent 12 batters to the plate during the seventh inning and scored more than five runs in an inning for the 10th time this season.

Teel scored on another wild pitch in the eighth inning, then Godbout capped the scoring for Virginia with an RBI single. Florida State added a run in the top of the ninth to provide the final margin.

Teel and Godbout both finished with three hits to lead the UVa offense, which finished with 12 hits in the game. Teel upped his batting average to .467 on the season and leads the Cavaliers with 13 multi-hit games.

Reliever Kevin Jaxel picked up with win after giving up one hit and one run in two innings of work. Starter Brian Edgington lasted five innings, surrendering five hits and two runs while striking out five.

"I thought Edgington really grinded for five innings," O'Connor said. "He didn't have his best stuff but he made some big pitches and got fortunate a couple of times."

The Cavaliers will go for the series sweep on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.