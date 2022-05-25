Virginia baseball team suffers run-rule loss to Florida State in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Virginia’s deficit kept growing, so did the length of one bad inning early, and the Cavaliers never recovered on Wednesday.

The Hoos hardly had the chance to settle into the Queen City before its fate was sealed.

Fifth-seeded UVa was dispatched from Atlantic Coast Conference championship contention in large part because of a devastating third inning in which No. 9-seeded Florida State plated six runs on the way to a 13-3 eight-inning, run-rule victory in ACC Tournament Pool D action at Truist Field.

“I’ve coached in this tournament for 19 years and we’ve never been beaten like that,” longtime UVa skipper Brian O’Connor said.

Both the Cavaliers (38-16) and the Seminoles (33-22) needed to win on Wednesday in order to give themself a shot to advance through pool play and onto Saturday’s semifinal. To reach the semis in the ACC Tournament, a team must go 2-0 in pool play unless it’s the higher seed that can finish 1-1. Fourth-seeded Notre Dame holds that honor in Pool D, and the Irish, who play FSU on Thursday and UVa on Friday, can advance with a victory over FSU or with a loss to FSU paired with a win over UVa.

“We weren’t ready to play and that played out in every facet of the game,” said O’Connor, who also said the responsibility to have his team prepared for meaningful games — like the one the Hoos dropped to FSU — falls on him.

“I didn’t sense it pregame or anything,” O’Connor said. “I know our guys were excited, but you show that with your play on the field, right? And that didn’t happen. When you can’t put people away or execute pitches, and we didn’t handle the ball on the infield like we needed to handle it and in the first part of the game we were getting beat by fastballs, that’s not ready to play.”

The Seminoles did not have that same problem.

They began plotting their path to take advantage of the lackluster Hoos and forward toward a win-or-go-home date against Notre Dame by stringing hits together versus Cavaliers left-handed starter Brian Gursky.

Gursky (7-2) allowed a run in the first and worked a 1-2-3 second, but couldn’t navigate trouble in the third. Florida State’s Colton Vincent led off the frame with a soft liner to left that dropped for a single before a slow-rolling base hit up the middle from Tyler Martin followed. Then, the Seminoles took some swings that resulted in hard-connecting contact and ultimately forced O’Connor to remove Gursky from the game.

Three-hitter Jaime Ferrer tagged a two-run double into the right-center gap and two batters later, James Tibbs sent a ground-ball double down the first-base line to score two more.

“[Gursky] has had some struggles in the first couple of innings in the back half of the year and that showed again today,” O’Connor said. “Certainly, they were very, very opportunistic in that third inning, but it’s about executing pitches. This league is a very, very good league and if you don’t execute, you’re going to pay for it, and credit Florida State. They put a lot of good swings on the ball and had a great approach.”

Gursky, the graduate transfer from Southern California, was replaced after allowing six runs in 2.1 innings. Tibbs scored the sixth run charged to Gursky when he came across on Alex Toral’s two-run homer off of UVa reliever Jay Woolfolk.

Woolfolk surrendered another two runs — one earned, one unearned — in the fourth inning when FSU expanded its lead to 9-0. The visiting fourth was lengthened after usually sure-handed Cavaliers third baseman Jake Gelof couldn’t handle a would-be double-play grounder.

The Seminoles scored multiple runs in the third, fourth, seventh and eighth innings, and the run support was plenty for Florida State starting pitcher Bryce Hubbart (9-2) and reliever Wyatt Crowell, who O’Connor called the best left-handed pitcher the Cavaliers have faced this season.

UVa tallied three runs in the fourth against Hubbart, an All-ACC second-team choice this spring. Back-to-back singles from Alex Tappen and Gelof started the inning. Kyle Teel, who was 2-for-4, tripled in a run with a lined shot to right-center that banged up against the green outfield fence. Casey Saucke followed with an RBI double before Ethan Anderson singled home Teel.

“It was just about getting guys on,” Gelof said about falling behind by a wide margin so early and trying to mount a comeback. “You can’t tie the game at that point with one swing of the bat, so it’s just about getting guys on and trying to get a rally going. That’s what we did in the fourth … but we just couldn’t keep the momentum going.”

Those runs cut FSU’s advantage to 9-3, and that’s where the score stayed through the sixth. Cavaliers relievers Jake Berry and Dylan Bowers combined for 2.2 scoreless frames, but the Hoos couldn’t trim the Seminoles’ six-run edge any further.

Crowell struck out six over the final four innings.

