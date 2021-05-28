Virginia baseball team steamrolls No. 1 seed Notre Dame to advance to ACC semifinals

The first team All-ACC pitcher tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings, allowing five hits and a walk. He struck out nine and joined Danny Hultzen as the second UVa pitcher to strike out 300 or more batters in his career.

In his last four starts, Abbott has not allowed an earned run over 27 1/3 innings. He’s allowed just 12 hits and six walks during that span while tallying an impressive 44 strikeouts.

He easily won what was billed as a pitching duel between him and Bertrand.

“I’m just telling myself that I’m better than every team that I face,” Abbott said. “I’m just trying to be a bulldog on the mound.”

He’s also received tremendous run support in recent weeks. In Abbott’s past five starts, Virginia is 5-0 while the Cavaliers have scored 65 runs.

“As a team we kind of joke about it because I think the beginning half of the year we gave him almost no run support at all,” Zack Gelof said. “I think we’re just tunneling it all in at the back half of the season.”

Virginia added a handful of insurance runs in the top of the ninth. The Cavaliers plated five runs, including two on an RBI hit from Zack Gelof. The Gelof brothers combined to go 5-for-8 with two home runs, three walks, four runs scored and six RBI.