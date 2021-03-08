Virginia baseball team stays positive after dropping first two ACC series

When the Virginia baseball team dropped a weekend series to North Carolina, head coach Brian O’Connor was OK with the result. After the second consecutive ACC weekend series loss, O’Connor wants to see more from his group.

“In order to be successful in league play, you’ve got to win two of out of three, and in order to win at the end of the year you’ve got to win a series,” O’Connor said. “To go to Omaha, it comes down to winning two out of three. To win the national championship at the end of the year, it’s not one game, it’s winning two out of three.”

UVa (6-5, 2-4 ACC) dropped two of three games to Florida State over the weekend. The Cavaliers were once again close to taking a series from an ACC foe, but came up short. They host Richmond (5-2) Tuesday before hosting ACC opponent Notre Dame (4-2, 4-2 ACC) over the weekend.

As ACC play marches on, the Cavaliers want to start turning close losses into wins. In both the UNC and FSU series, the Cavaliers lost the first game by two runs or fewer and then picked up a win on Sunday. They’re not far away, but they know they need to find ways to end weekends with two or three wins rather than one.