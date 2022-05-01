Virginia baseball team sees early lead slip away in loss to Virginia Tech

The No. 11 Virginia baseball team saw its early 4-0 lead slip away in a 7-5 loss to No. 7 Virginia Tech on Sunday to wrap up a three-game ACC series at Disharoon Park.

Prior to Sunday's loss, the Cavaliers were 26-0 when leading after three innings this season.

With the win, the Hokies (31-10, 14-8 ACC) clinched the best-of-3 series with the Cavaliers (33-12, 14-10 ACC) and secured the clinching point for the Virginia Tech athletic program in the Commonwealth Clash all-sports competition with Virginia. The Hokies now lead the Commonwealth Clash 11.5-7.5 with only two available points remaining at the ACC track and field championships.

Virginia held a 4-0 lead after three innings, but Virginia Tech went on to score the game’s next seven runs to pull ahead.

Gavin Cross broke a 4-4 tie in the seventh with a lead-off homer as part of a three-run Hokie rally. Reliever Graham Firoved, who earned a two-inning save in the opening game of the series, pitched the final 3.2 innings of one-run baseball to pick up his second win of the year for Virginia Tech.

UVa brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth but Firoved induced a game-ending pop out to secure the victory and the series for the Hokies.

Virginia graduate student Alex Tappen hit two home runs during his 2-for-4, two-run, three-RBI day at the plate. It was his second multi-homer game of the season. Tappen now has 12 home runs on the year and 25 for his career, both tied for the 11th most in school history.

Chris Newell also hit a home run in the game for the Cavaliers. The junior led off the second inning with a solo shot that traveled 446 feet over the “blue monster” in center field.

Sunday marked the first time that Virginia has lost when homering three or more times in a game this season. Coming into the weekend, the Wahoos were 9-0 when hitting three or more out of the ballpark.

The Cavaliers will continue their homestand on Tuesday with the second game of a two-game, home and home midweek series against VCU. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Disharoon Park.

Attendance record: Virginia broke its three-game series attendance record this weekend with a three-day total of 16,277. The previous record of 14,282 was established in 2014 in a three-game set against North Carolina (14,282).