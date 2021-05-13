Virginia baseball team seeks series win, potential sweep against Wake Forest

Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor was honest with his team immediately following a 6-5 loss to Georgia Tech that dropped the Cavaliers to 4-12 in ACC play at the beginning of April.

He told the group their backs were against the wall and laid out the situation facing his team.

“It was a very, very honest, candid conversation,” O’Connor said. “Kind of a one-way conversation, honestly.”

In O’Connor’s estimation, UVa needed to win every remaining ACC series, including the one against the Yellow Jackets. If the Cavaliers could hit that goal, they’d finish 18-18 in the ACC and put themselves in position to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. If they failed to win a series the rest of the season, they’d need to make it up with a sweep.

O’Connor’s honesty put the Cavaliers' precarious situation into perspective, and the team embraced the challenge. Virginia won the final two games against Georgia Tech, and it has won three of its next four ACC series.

“I think actually having that conversation out in the open stopped the panic from ever happening," Virginia pitching coach Drew Dickinson said, "because if you just let it fester and nobody talked about it, it would have ended very poorly.”