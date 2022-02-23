Virginia baseball team rolls past VMI in home opener

That kind of offense with two outs will work for longtime Virginia skipper Brian O’Connor.

The Cavaliers scored all six of their third-inning runs with two outs on the way to a 14-0 home-opening shutout of visiting VMI on Wednesday at Disharoon Park, pleasing the faithful crowd of 2,293 mostly orange-wearing Hoos, who greeted the bunch playing in town for the first time since getting to Omaha last season only with cheers.

“I love it,” O’Connor said. “Those teams that are opportunistic with two outs are championship teams. It’s a characteristic, right? So, it was great to see they weren’t satisfied. They got a couple and then kept the line moving.”

UVa’s (4-0) onslaught began and buried the Keydets (1-3) when Colin Tuft delivered a two-run single to set up back-to-back homers from Chris Newell and Jake Gelof. Newell, during a 2-for-3 performance in which he scored three runs and drove in three, sent his two-run shot on a 2-0 count off the batter’s eye beyond VMI center fielder Trey Morgan’s outstretched leap at the fence in an attempt to rob the homer.

“It felt great,” Newell said. “I think the reason I got myself in that count is because I had a good approach at the plate and I knew what I was looking for and put a good swing on it.”

Gelof’s blast was a different story. No one could even try to catch that.

His solo homer — with an exit velocity of 103 mph off the bat — must’ve traveled further than the estimated 419 feet it was measured at. The ball soared through the bright Charlottesville sunshine and over the wall slightly left of center field and banged off the top of the tented Board’s Head Ledford Clubhouse. It was Gelof’s second home run of the season.

The Cavaliers added one more in the third frame on an RBI single from Max Cotier to stretch their advantage to 7-0.

Newell said he thought he and his teammates had the right mentality in the batter’s box with two outs.

“I think it’s trusting each other and trusting yourself,” he said. “It’s a big thing to have that confidence at the plate that you’re going to be able to do that and I think that comes with our preparation in practice every day. We put ourselves in uncomfortable positions in practice for a reason, because they’re going to come up in the game. I think that this group is a bunch of hard-nosed guys and we trust each other to do it with two outs.”

Starting pitcher Devin Ortiz (2-0, 0.00) said he appreciated the run support.

He struck out six over four scoreless innings in his first start of the campaign. He navigated base runners in the third after surrendering consecutive hits to begin the inning, but retired the next three hitters in order to escape with a zero still on the board.

“Not every inning is going to be perfect,” Ortiz said. “But it’s important to continue to throw strikes and get weak contact.”

He joined the offensive outburst, too, homering in the fourth and providing his teammates and fans a flashback to last June’s run to the College World Series. He started on the mound and hit a walk-off homer in the clinching game of the Columbia Regional against Old Dominion to send UVa to the Super Regionals.

Ortiz said the reception the Hoos got from the crowd on Wednesday was encouraging.

“They definitely showed up today,” he said.

Ortiz was also one of nine Cavaliers to reach base multiple times. UVa tallied 17 hits, including 10 for extra bases.

Four relievers — Joe Miceli, Dylan Bowers, Alex Greene and Jay Woolfolk — followed Ortiz and they combined for five innings of three-hit ball. Miceli threw two innings, and Woolfolk, the backup quarterback on the Cavaliers’ football team, touched 95 mph on the radar gun and struck out a pair of VMI hitters in the ninth.

The blanking of the Keydets was UVa’s third shutout in its first four games.

