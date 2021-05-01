Virginia baseball team rolls past Virginia Tech in series opener

The Virginia baseball team put together one of its best performances of the season on Friday night in an 18-1 victory over Virginia Tech to kick off a three-game series in Blacksburg.

The Cavaliers (21-19, 12-16 ACC) cranked out 17 hits and 18 runs as they won their third-straight ACC series opener. The 17-run margin of victory over the Hokies (22-16, 15-13 ACC) was the largest in the 122-year history of the series.

The Virginia offense posted season-highs in runs (18), hits (17), RBI (17) and total bases (27) in the game. The 18 runs in ACC play were the most since the Wahoos compiled 18 against Duke on March 17, 2011.

After Virginia Tech scored the game's opening run in the fourth inning, Virginia rattled off 18 unanswered runs. The Hokies' lead was erased almost immediately by a solo home run by the leadoff hitter Nic Kent in the top of the fifth.

The former St. Anne's-Belfield standout led was one of nine Cavaliers to record a hit in Friday's game. Kent finished 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI. It was the third time this season he has driven in four or more runs.