Virginia baseball team rolls past George Washington

“With Chris, if you put it in play, he can really score from anywhere,” Cotier, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in Virginia’s batting order Tuesday, said.

On the mound, sophomore left-handed pitcher Nate Savino excelled early. He was perfect for UVa through three innings.

George Washington finally found some success off Savino in the fourth inning. The Colonials strung together a pair of singles, advanced bases on a passed ball and pushed a run home on a sacrifice fly by senior outfielder Domenic Boselli.

Brendan Rivoli responded for the Wahoos, ripping a triple down the first base line. Newell drove the senior outfielder home with an RBI groundout to give Virginia a 4-1 lead four frames.

“I just think it’s a rally around the barrels kind of thing, where everybody is just kind of coming together and putting good swings on it, and that’s contagious,” Rivoli said of the offensive improvement. “As long as we can keep doing that, we’ll be all right.”

Savino’s day ended in the fifth inning. He tossed 4 2/3 innings, recording four strikeouts and allowing four hits as well as an unearned run. Sophomore Matt Wyatt relieved Savino, working out of jams in both the fifth and sixth.