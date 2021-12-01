Virginia baseball team releases 2022 schedule

Virginia’s 55-game baseball schedule for this spring features matchups with nine opponents that reached the NCAA Tournament last season.

The Cavaliers, who earned their way to the College World Series for the fifth time in program history this past June, announced their 2022 slate on Wednesday morning.

Those nine foes they’ll face coming off of postseason appearances are NJIT, Rider, Liberty, Old Dominion and VCU in the nonconference portion of the schedule and Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami and North Carolina in Atlantic Coast Conference action.

UVa opens up against Bellarmine on Feb. 18 at the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, N.C., where the Hoos also meet host Gardner-Webb the next day and NJIT on Feb. 20. NJIT won the America East Conference last spring.

The Cavaliers’ home schedule at Disharoon Park begins with a mid-week contest against VMI on Feb. 22, marking the sixth time in the last seven seasons that UVa has welcomed the Keydets to Charlottesville for its home opener. That matchup is the start of a nine-game home stand, which also includes a three-game nonconference series with Big Ten member Penn State (March 4-6).