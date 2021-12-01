Virginia baseball team releases 2022 schedule

Virginia’s 55-game baseball schedule for this spring features matchups with nine opponents that reached the NCAA Tournament last season.
The Cavaliers, who earned their way to the College World Series for the fifth time in program history this past June, announced their 2022 slate on Wednesday morning.
Those nine foes they’ll face coming off of postseason appearances are NJIT, Rider, Liberty, Old Dominion and VCU in the nonconference portion of the schedule and Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami and North Carolina in Atlantic Coast Conference action.
UVa opens up against Bellarmine on Feb. 18 at the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, N.C., where the Hoos also meet host Gardner-Webb the next day and NJIT on Feb. 20. NJIT won the America East Conference last spring.
The Cavaliers’ home schedule at Disharoon Park begins with a mid-week contest against VMI on Feb. 22, marking the sixth time in the last seven seasons that UVa has welcomed the Keydets to Charlottesville for its home opener. That matchup is the start of a nine-game home stand, which also includes a three-game nonconference series with Big Ten member Penn State (March 4-6).
A week later, the Cavaliers’ first ACC series of the year is at Duke (March 11-13), the conference’s defending champion. The Blue Devils and Cavaliers split four meetings last season, but Duke knocked off UVa, 4-2, in the ACC Tournament semifinals on its way to winning the conference crown.
Other ACC road series for UVa are at Wake Forest (March 25-27), Miami (April 8-10), Pittsburgh (April 15-17) and Louisville (May 19-21).
ACC home series for the Cavaliers are against Boston College (March 18-20), Georgia Tech (April 1-3), North Carolina (April 22-24), Virginia Tech (April 29-May 1) and Clemson (May 13-15).
In between the trip to Duke and the home series with Boston College, UVa hosts Rider, the defending Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion, for a pair of games on March 15-16.
UVa has home-and-home contests with Old Dominion, which it beat twice in last season’s Columbia Regional, set for April 12 at UVa and April 26 in Norfolk. In the second meeting, the Cavaliers got a walk-off homer from Devin Ortiz in the 10th inning to beat the Monarchs and advance to the Columbia Super Regional.
Liberty visits UVa on April 6 and the Cavs travel to The Diamond in Richmond to play VCU on April 19.
The ACC Tournament will be held May 24-29 at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C.