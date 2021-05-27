Virginia baseball team ready for meaningful ACC Tournament game with top-seeded Notre Dame

“This is gonna be a grinder, dogfight,” Notre Dane head coach Link Jarrett said. “It’s gonna be a really good college game.”

These teams met earlier in the spring, with Notre Dame sweeping UVa in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers looked lost in that series, losing all three games by five runs or more.

“Frankly, I think we’re a completely different team than what we were against Notre Dame,” Messinger said. “We’re pitching really well. Our offense has come around to be a really scary offense 1 through 9. We’re excited. We’re very ready. This is what we wanted, and I mean I can’t wait for Friday morning.”

Virginia came into the season expected to contend for an ACC title. In recent weeks, the Wahoos have shown that potential after their sluggish start.

At the plate, the Cavaliers found a rhythm, with four players batting .275 or better. While the team doesn’t launch many home runs — the Cavaliers rank last in the ACC with 30 home runs — the lineup produced down the stretch.

In 26 games since April 1, UVa’s offense averages 6.6 runs per game. The Cavaliers have scored three or fewer runs just five times during that span. In 24 games prior to the start of April, UVa averaged 4.6 runs per game and scored three or fewer runs in 11 of those games.