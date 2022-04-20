Virginia baseball team rallies past Georgetown

Needing a win to halt its recent woes, Virginia had to wait until the eighth inning on Wednesday to secure a lead.

The Cavaliers were behind or trailed Georgetown from the opening frame through their last turn at bat, but loaded the bases in the eighth and went in front when a bad throw by the catcher allowed Max Cotier to score the go-ahead run en route to a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the Hoyas at Disharoon Park.

UVa had dropped seven of its previous eight games entering the contest with Georgetown and was less than 24 hours removed from a heartbreaking loss suffered Tuesday night on a 10th-inning walk-off homer at VCU.

But the Cavaliers’ (28-10) resiliency was shown throughout against the pesky Hoyas (22-15) and their bullpen provided one scoreless frame after the next until the offense could rally past the visitors.

Speedy Chris Newell led off the home eighth with a bunt single placed down the third-base line, and Cotier, pinch-hitting to bunt Newell over, drew a walk before Colin Tuft was hit by a pitch. Then with the bases full, nine-hole hitter Justin Rubin sent a grounder to the first baseman, who threw home to force out Newell but the catcher’s return throw to first — trying to double off Rubin — was low and trickled into foul territory allowing Cotier to dash from second all the way across the plate.

UVa added one more on Kyle Teel’s infield single to score Tuft.

Cavaliers reliever Jay Woolfolk (2-0) used his sitting-around 93 mph fastball along with his slider to strike out five of the six batters he faced to earn the win. Woolfolk and fellow bullpen teammates Dylan Bowers, Jake Berry and Paul Kosanovich, who earned the save, combined for six scoreless, hitless innings while racking up nine punch outs after starter Matthew Buchanan allowed four runs.

Georgetown led 3-0 after the first and then 4-3 after the third.

And the opening inning wasn’t a good one for the Hoos. The Hoyas had an edge three batters into the game after Ethan Sterns’ RBI double and by the time the inning ended — aided and extended by shortstop Griff O’Ferrall’s fielding error and a mental error by the Hoos’ middle infield while trying to execute a force out at second base — the Hoyas scored twice more.

But UVa responded — as it did each time it fell behind — in the bottom half of the frame with three runs of its own. Devin Ortiz had a two-run single to score O’Ferrall and Teel who worked consecutive walks to begin the inning.

The Cavaliers evened the game at 4 in the sixth inning when O’Ferrall drew a bases-loaded walk.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.