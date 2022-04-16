Virginia baseball team pummels Pittsburgh to even series

That’s more like it.

After struggling for the past week and a half, the Virginia baseball team returned to its dominant ways Saturday, cruising to an 18-0 victory over Pittsburgh to level the best-of-3 ACC series at one game apiece.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Cavaliers (27-8, 10-7 ACC).

“It was a terrific bounce back day for us,” Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said. “Our guys accepted the challenge and Pitt has got a very good team, they showed that on Friday night.”

Virginia starter Brian Gursky limited the Panthers (20-13, 8-8 ACC) to two hits over a career-high 6.2 innings of work to earn his team-leading sixth victory of the season. The lefthander fanned six batters and delivered his second quality start of the season.

“Our guys responded and Gursky was outstanding,” O’Connor said. “When you’re in a tough spot, you need guys to step forward and he did.”

In Gursky’s eight starts this season, Virginia has outscored opponents 101-25.

Sophomore Alex Greene pitched the final 2.1 innings to preserve UVa’s seventh shutout of the season. He stranded a runner in scoring position in the seventh and faced six batters over the final two innings.

While Gursky and Greene were dealing on the mound, the Virginia offense drew 15 walks in the game and took advantage of four Panther fielding miscues. Every batter in the Cavaliers’ starting lineup recorded an RBI.

Sophomore Jake Gelof led the way for the Wahoos, going 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI.

“Jake Gelof had five quality at bats today,” O’Connor said. “Everybody in the lineup had an RBI and it was just a complete team effort.

The ACC series will conclude on Sunday at 2 p.m. with a rubber match on ACC Network. The Cavaliers will have lefthander Jake Berry (4-1) on the mound and he will be opposed by Panther righty Billy Cocoran (4-2).

O’Connor hopes the Hoos can build off the momentum of Saturday’s victory.

“We needed a really well-played game today,” O’Connor said. “I was just proud of our guys, having bounced back on the road for an ACC win.”