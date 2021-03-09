Virginia baseball team pieces together shutout win over Richmond

After Savino’s departure, junior right-handed pitcher Zach Messinger delivered an impressive showing in relief. With UVa’s starter only able to go an inning, Messinger tossed three perfect frames to get the Cavaliers through the early innings.

“I like to see myself as one of those guys who can get us late into the bullpen, late into the game if we need to, get more innings in than some other bullpen guys,” Messinger said. “I was just down there, ready for the call.”

UVa increased its lead in the fourth inning with an RBI single from senior outfielder Marc Lebreux. The lead stayed at 3-0 in the top half of the fifth inning thanks to stellar defense from Rivoli.

With Richmond threatening with runners on first and second and a single knocked into left field, the Spiders seemed destined to add a run. Instead, Rivoli fired a strike in from left field and gunned Richmond outfielder Dan Leckie down at home. Leckie tried to score from second on the single.

“Before the ball was even hit to me I was like, 'OK ball hit on the ground I’m gonna have to throw it home here,'” Rivoli said. “Just came up and threw it as hard as I could to home plate. Luckily it was on line.”

Senior right-handed pitcher Blake Bales used a strikeout to end the scoring threat.