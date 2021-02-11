Virginia baseball team picked to finish second in Coastal Division

The Virginia baseball team has been picked to finish second in the ACC Coastal Division by the league’s 14 head coaches. The ACC preseason picks were announced Thursday.

Miami, which received seven first-place votes to win the Coastal, is the division favorite this spring. Virginia, which received five first-place votes, enters the season predicted to finish second in the division.

Behind Miami and UVa, Georgia Tech was picked to finish third in the division. The Yellow Jackets received a pair of first-place votes. Following Georgia Tech were Duke, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh.

Virginia also received a pair of first-place votes as the likely ACC champion, although Louisville led the way and earned the distinction of being the ACC preseason favorite.

After a strong start to the 2020 season before it was cut short by COVD-19, Virginia is expected to be among the best teams in the ACC in 2021. The Cavaliers return an abundance of talent, as many of its top upperclassmen decided to return after being granted eligibility relief by the NCAA following the shortened 2020 spring. The group went 14-4 last season with a 2-1 record in ACC action.

Virginia’s spring season begins on Feb. 19, when the Cavaliers host UConn for a three-game series. The Wahoos begin ACC play on Feb. 26 at North Carolina.

